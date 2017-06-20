June 20 Mandalay Resources Corp:
* Mandalay Resources corporation provides update on flooding
at its Cerro Bayo operation
* Mandalay Resources - on June 9, a catastrophic inundation
event occurred in Delia NW mine, one of three producing mines at
operation
* Mandalay Resources- immediately after inundation,
underground and surface operations at mine were curtailed in
orderly way and they remain curtailed
* Says two miners remain missing in Delia NW mine, Jorge
Sanchez and Enrique Ojeda
* Immediate impact on reserves and ultimate total production
at property is expected to be small at Cerro Bayo
* Mandalay Resources-confirms that reopening of any mine at
Cerro Bayo dependent on results of detailed investigations into
root causes of Delia NW event
