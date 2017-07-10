BRIEF-Scripps names Adam Symson as CEO
* Scripps names Symson president/CEO; Boehne to retire, continue as chairman of the board
July 10 SunCoke Energy Inc:
* Mangrove Partners Master Fund Ltd. reports sale of 10,658 shares of SunCoke Energy's common stock on July 7 at $11.00/share - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2tAHjZP) Further company coverage:
* Vista Outdoor Inc says that chairman and CEO Mark Deyoung is retiring from company and board of directors, effective immediately