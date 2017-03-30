BRIEF-Manitex Capital restates reported 2016 quarterly financial results

March 30 (Reuters) - Manitex Capital Inc:

* Manitex Capital Inc Restates previously reported 2016 quarterly financial results

* It has filed a restatement of its previously reported financial results for 2016 quarters

* Revised its revenue recognition accounting policy pertaining to a distribution contract that was effective January 1, 2016

* Manitex Capital Inc - revised revenue recognition treatment has no impact on previously stated net loss realized by corporation in interim periods