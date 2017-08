May 1 (Reuters) - Manitok Energy Inc:

* Manitok Energy Inc - Manitok Energy Inc and Craft Oil Ltd enter into arrangement agreement

* Manitok Energy - under terms of agreement, Manitok will acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of craft by way of a plan of arrangement

* Manitok Energy Inc - deal for $6.6 million of common shares of Manitok