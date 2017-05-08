FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Manitowoc Co Q1 gaap loss per share $0.26
May 8, 2017 / 9:10 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Manitowoc Co Q1 gaap loss per share $0.26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Manitowoc Company Inc:

* The manitowoc company reports first-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.17 from continuing operations

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.26

* Q1 sales $305.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $336.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 revenue down about 8 to 10 percent

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.17

* Manitowoc company inc - backlog totaled $506.3 million at march 31, 2017, up from fourth-quarter 2016 backlog of $323.8 million

* Manitowoc company inc sees fy 2017 capital expenditures - approximately $30 million

* 2017 financial guidance for full year remains unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

