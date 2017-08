BRIEF-Mannai to acquire additional stake in Gfi Informatique

May 10 (Reuters) - BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LTD

* PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY MANNAI CORPORATION OF ADDITIONAL STAKE OF C. 29% IN 2017 AND C. 15% IN 2018 IN GFI INFORMATIQUE FROM APAX PARTNERS, ALTAMIR AND BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN

* APAX FRANCE AND BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN TO SELL TO MANNAI CORPORATION APPROX. 15% OF GFI INFORMATIQUE'S SHARE CAPITAL IN Q2 2018 AT PRICE PER SHARE OF €8.50.

* BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN - MANNAI TO ACQUIRE C. 12 PERCENT STAKE FROM APAX FRANCE & ALTAMIR AT EUR 8/SHARE IN JUNE 2017 AND C. 17 PERCENT FROM BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN AT EUR 8/SHARE IN JULY 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)