BRIEF-Manning & Napier Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.12

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Manning & Napier Inc

* Manning & Napier, Inc. Reports second quarter 2017 earnings results

* Q2 revenue fell 20 percent to $51.5 million

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.12

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Manning & Napier Inc - as of June 30, 2017, AUM was $27.1 billion, a decrease of 14% from $31.6 billion as of March 31, 2017

* Q2 revenue view $50.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S