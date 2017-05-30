BRIEF-Mannkind board appoints Michael Castagna as CEO effective May 25, 2017

May 30 (Reuters) - Mannkind Corp:

* Mannkind provides update on senior management

* Mannkind Corp - board of directors appointed Michael Castagna as chief executive officer effective may 25, 2017.

* Mannkind Corp - Castagna replaces Matthew Pfeffer

* Mannkind Corp - Pfeffer will continue with company in an advisory capacity until end of July 2017

* Mannkind Corp - Rose Alinaya will take over role of acting chief financial officer until a permanent CFO is named Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: