3 months ago
BRIEF-Mannkind board appoints Michael Castagna as CEO effective May 25, 2017
#Market News
May 30, 2017 / 1:38 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Mannkind board appoints Michael Castagna as CEO effective May 25, 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Mannkind Corp:

* Mannkind provides update on senior management

* Mannkind Corp - board of directors appointed Michael Castagna as chief executive officer effective may 25, 2017.

* Mannkind Corp - Castagna replaces Matthew Pfeffer

* Mannkind Corp - Pfeffer will continue with company in an advisory capacity until end of July 2017

* Mannkind Corp - Rose Alinaya will take over role of acting chief financial officer until a permanent CFO is named Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

