FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Manpowergroup Q1 earnings per share $1.09
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 21, 2017 / 11:41 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Manpowergroup Q1 earnings per share $1.09

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Manpowergroup Inc

* Manpowergroup reports 1st quarter 2017 results

* Sees Q2 earnings per share $1.67 to $1.75

* Q1 earnings per share $1.09

* Q1 revenue $4.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.69 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Manpowergroup Inc - current year quarter included restructuring charges which reduced earnings per share by 30 cents

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Manpowergroup Inc - Q2 earnings per share estimate includes an estimated unfavorable currency impact of 8 cents and excludes restructuring charges Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.