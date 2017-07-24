BRIEF-ManpowerGroup Q2 earnings per share $1.72

1 Min Read
July 24 (Reuters) - ManpowerGroup Inc:
* ManpowerGroup reports 2nd quarter and first half 2017 results
* Sees Q3 earnings per share $1.90 to $1.98
* Q2 earnings per share $1.72
* Q2 revenue $5.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.06 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* ManpowerGroup Inc - current year quarter included restructuring charges which reduced earnings per share by 10 cents
* ManpowerGroup - financial results in quarter impacted by stronger U.S. Dollar relative to several foreign currencies compared to prior year period
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* ManpowerGroup- EPS in quarter negatively impacted 3 cents by changes in foreign currencies compared to prior year, or 4 cents excluding restructuring charges
* ManpowerGroup Inc - EPS estimate for Q3 includes an estimated favorable currency impact of 2 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: