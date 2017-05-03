WRAPUP 1-Some businesses in Asia disrupted by cyber attack, authorities brace for more
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack
May 3 Mantech International Corp:
* Mantech announces financial results for first quarter of 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $0.39
* Q1 revenue $418 million versus I/B/E/S view $399.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 revenue $1.65 billion - $1.70 billion; sees 2017 diluted earnings per share $1.44 - $1.52
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.47, revenue view $1.66 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says received U.S. Food & drug administration (FDA) approval for fenofibric acid delayed-release capsules Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
