BRIEF-Mantech reports Q4 EPS $0.35

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Mantech International Corp

* Mantech announces financial results for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016

* Q4 revenue $394.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $399.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.35

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 revenue $1.625 billion - $1.700 billion

* Sees 2017 diluted earnings per share $1.42 - $1.51

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.53, revenue view $1.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S