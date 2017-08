May 18 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp:

* MANULIFE ASSET MANAGEMENT AWARDED US$2.9 BILLION IN FIXED INCOME MANDATES IN 2017'S FIRST QUARTER

* MANULIFE ASSET MANAGEMENT- FIRM'S TOTAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT REACHED US$358 BILLION AS AT MARCH 31, 2017, A $15 BILLION INCREASE OVER Q4 OF 2016