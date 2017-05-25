FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Manulife CEO Donald Guloien to retire as of Sept. 30
May 25, 2017 / 12:12 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Manulife CEO Donald Guloien to retire as of Sept. 30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp:

* Manulife CEO Donald Guloien announces his intention to retire as of Sept. 30; Roy Gori to succeed Guloien as CEO on Oct. 1

* Manulife Financial Corp says Donald Guloien, president and chief executive officer, has made decision to retire as of September 30

* Manulife Financial Corp says Roy Gori, who will become Manulife's president on June 5, will succeed Guloien as CEO

* Manulife Financial Corp says Roy Gori will also join Manulife's board of directors, effective October 1

* Manulife Financial Corp says Craig Bromley, senior executive vice president and general manager of company's U.S. division John Hancock, has left co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

