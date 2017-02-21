FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Manulife Financial Corp prices U.S. public offering of subordinated notes
#Market News
February 21, 2017 / 10:33 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Manulife Financial Corp prices U.S. public offering of subordinated notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp

* Manulife Financial Corporation prices U.S. public offering of subordinated notes

* Manulife Financial Corp - priced a public offering in United States of $750 million aggregate principal amount of 4.061% subordinated notes due 2032

* Notes are expected to be issued on February 24, 2017 and will bear interest at rate of 4.061% per year

* Manulife Financial Corp - priced the offering of notes at a public offering price of 100% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

