May 3 Manulife Financial Corp
* Manulife reports 1Q17 net income of $1,350 million and
core earnings of $1,101 million, and $1 trillion in assets under
management and administration
* Manulife Financial Corp - qtrly earnings per share $0.66
* Manulife Financial Corp - qtrly diluted core earnings per
common share of $0.53
* Manulife Financial Corp says core return on common
shareholders' equity of 11.1%, compared with 9.3% for 1Q16
* Manulife Financial Corp - generated net flows of $4.3
billion in wealth and asset management businesses in 1Q17
compared with $1.7 billion in 1Q16
* Manulife Financial Corp says qtrly premiums and deposits
from insurance products $8,471 million versus. $8,186 million
last year
* Manulife Financial Corp - insurance sales of $1.3 billion
in 1q17, an increase of 39% compared with 1Q16
* Manulife Financial Corp - other wealth sales of $2.1
billion in 1q17, a decrease of 11% compared with 1Q16
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.52 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Manulife Financial Corp - all figures in C$
