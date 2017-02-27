BRIEF-Monroe Capital Corp announces fourth quarter results
* Monroe Capital Corporation BDC announces fourth quarter financial results
Feb 27 Manulife Holdings Bhd:
* Qtrly profit attributable 28.1 million rgt versus 7.2 million rgt; qtrly revenue 227.3 million rgt versus 358.1 million rgt Source text (bit.ly/2lgx4SU) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO/NEW YORK, March 7 The Brazilian government sold $1 billion in a reopening of existing 10-year debt on Tuesday at a record low yield, a sign of investor optimism on the policy outlook for Latin America's largest economy.
* Aecon reports 2016 results including record revenue of $3.2 billion and increase in annual dividend