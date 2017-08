March 21 (Reuters) - Maoye International Holdings Ltd

* Profit for year was RMB112.1 million, representing a year-on-year decrease of 61.3%

* FY total operating revenue was RMB6,925.4 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 68.3%

* Board recommended payment of final dividend of HK0.3 cent in cash per share for the year ended 31 DECEMBER 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: