March 10 Mapfre SA:
* Sees ROE at over 11 percent in 2018
* Says yield from dividends target is maintained at about 5
percent, with pay out between 50 percent and 65 percent of
profit in 2016-2018
* Objective of income growth could be reduced in the next
two years, due to prioritizing of profitable growth, as well as
lower interest rates, which result in lower financial income
* Premiums will continue to grow at expected rates, aided by
strengthening of certain currencies
