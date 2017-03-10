March 10 Mapfre SA:

* Sees ROE at over 11 percent in 2018

* Says yield from dividends target is maintained at about 5 percent, with pay out between 50 percent and 65 percent of profit in 2016-2018

* Objective of income growth could be reduced in the next two years, due to prioritizing of profitable growth, as well as lower interest rates, which result in lower financial income

* Premiums will continue to grow at expected rates, aided by strengthening of certain currencies