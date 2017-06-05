BRIEF-Maple Leaf to discontinue business relations with TheraCann International Benchmark

June 5 (Reuters) - Maple Leaf Green World Inc:

* Announces termination of TheraCann

* Will discontinue all future business relations with TheraCann International Benchmark due to "billing irregularities and overbilling"​

* TheraCann's contractual and invoicing practices are "inconsistent" with their representations

* In opinion of management, termination of TheraCann contract is not material to Maple Leaf

* Reviewing all services alleged to have been provided by TheraCann, and will pursue all necessary legal remedies