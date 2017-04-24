FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2017 / 10:47 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Mapletree Industrial Trust says Q4 net property income s$66 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Mapletree Industrial Trust:

* Average portfolio occupancy for 4QFY16/17 increased marginally to 93.1pct from 92.1pct in preceding quarter

* Unitholders can expect to receive their quarterly DPU for period 1 january to 31 march 2017 on 30 may 2017

* Q4 net property income s$66 million, up 4 percent QOQ

* Qtrly distributable income S$51.750 million versus S$51.1 million in Q3

* Phase two of BTS development for hewlett-packard is on track for completion by 30 june 2017

* Business environment in singapore "remains uncertain amid global trade uncertainties and rising interest rates"

* DPU for the period from 1 january 2017 to 31 march 2017 was 2.88 singapore cents

* Continued supply of competing industrial space and movement of tenants expected to exert pressure on rental and occupancy rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

