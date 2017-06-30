BRIEF-City Developments says Hong Ren Wong retires as chairman
* Advises that Hong Ren Wong is retiring as chairman
June 30 Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd :
* Proposes divestment of two properties in Japan
* hsbc Institutional Trust Services in its capacity as trustee entered into sale and purchase agreement with Godo Kaisha Asset Toshi Jigyo
* Deal for proposed divestment of Zama Centre and Shiroishi Centre in Japan for a total sale consideration of jpy13,500 million
* Estimated net proceeds from divestment is approximately jpy12,543 million
* Bonfire announced it has raised $11 million in financing