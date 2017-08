Feb 21 (Reuters) - Mapletree Logistics Trust

* HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore) limited has entered into an option to purchase agreement with Toh Tuck

* Deal for proposed divestment of 20 old toh tuck road in singapore at a sale consideration of S$14.25 million

* Sale expected to have minimal impact on MLT's net asset value and net property income for FY16/17

* Sale proceeds will be used to reduce existing debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: