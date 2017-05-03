May 3 Marathon Gold Corp

* Marathon Gold announces $15 million bought deal offering of common shares and flow-through shares

* Says underwriters to purchase 8 million flow-through common shares of company at price of $1.25 per flow-through share

* Marathon Gold - Intends to use net proceeds of offering of common shares to continue exploration and development of Valentine Lake Gold Project

* Says underwriters will purchase 4.85 million common shares of company at a price of $1.03 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: