WRAPUP 5-More disruptions feared from cyber attack; Microsoft slams government secrecy
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
May 3 Marathon Gold Corp
* Marathon Gold announces $15 million bought deal offering of common shares and flow-through shares
* Says underwriters to purchase 8 million flow-through common shares of company at price of $1.25 per flow-through share
* Marathon Gold - Intends to use net proceeds of offering of common shares to continue exploration and development of Valentine Lake Gold Project
* Says underwriters will purchase 4.85 million common shares of company at a price of $1.03 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
NEW YORK, May 14 Facebook Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg posted a Mother's Day appeal on Sunday for federal and corporate policies to benefit working parents, including a minimum wage increase, mandated paid parental leave and affordable childcare.
* Germany to hold national election on Sept. 24 (Writes through with context)