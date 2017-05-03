BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin says no plan to increase offer for WS Atkins
* Snc-Lavalin bidco announces that offer price is final and will not be increased
May 3 Marathon Gold Corp:
* Marathon Gold announces $15 million bought deal offering of common shares and flow-through shares
* Marathon Gold -agreement with RBC capital markets as per which syndicate of underwriters led by RBC to buy co's flow-through common shares, common shares
* Marathon Gold - RBC led underwriters to buy, on a bought-deal basis, 8 million flow-through common shares of co at a price of $1.25 per flow-through share
* RBC led underwriters to buy, on a bought-deal basis, 4.85 million common shares of co at a price of $1.03 per common share
* Marathon Gold - intends to use net proceeds of offering of common shares to continue exploration and development of valentine lake gold project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Snc-Lavalin bidco announces that offer price is final and will not be increased
May 15 Gold producer Eldorado Gold Corp has agreed to buy the remaining shares of Integra Gold Corp , to expand its mining opportunities in the Eastern Abitibi region of Canada.
BEIJING, May 15 Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday urged major multilateral institutions to join his new Belt and Road Initiative, stressing the importance of rejecting protectionism in seeking global economic growth.