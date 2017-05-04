BRIEF-Marathon Gold announces an increase to the previously announced bought deal offering of common shares

May 4 (Reuters) - Marathon Gold Corp:

* Marathon Gold announces an increase to the previously announced bought deal offering of common shares and flow-through shares to $16 million

* Marathon Gold- increased offering of common shares of company from 4.85 million common shares to 6 million common shares at price of $1.03 per common share

* Marathon Gold Corp - intends to use net proceeds of offering of common shares to continue exploration and development of valentine lake gold project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: