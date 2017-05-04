FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Marathon Oil reports Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.07
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 8:47 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Marathon Oil reports Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.07

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Marathon Oil Corp

* Marathon Oil reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.07

* Q1 loss per share $0.06 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Marathon Oil Corp - qtrly e&p production averaged 338,000 net boed, including 8,000 net boed from libya

* Q1 loss per share $5.84 including items

* Marathon Oil Corp - qtrly north america e&p production averaged 208,000 net boed, flat sequentially on a divestiture-adjusted basis

* Marathon Oil Corp - increased production guidance ranges for 2017 e&p to 340,000 - 360,000 net boed

* Marathon Oil Corp says qtrly total revenues and other income $1,072 million versus. $1,124 million

* Marathon Oil Corp - unit production costs of $5.79 per barrel of oil equivalent for north america exploration and production in Q1

* Marathon Oil Corp says Q2 international e&p production available for sale, excluding libya, is expected to be within a range of 120,000 to 130,000 net boed

* Marathon Oil Corp - u.s. Resource plays are expected to return to sequential growth in q2 2017

* Marathon Oil - total liquidity as of March 31 was $5.8 billion, which consists of $2.5 billion in cash and cash equivalents and an undrawn revolving credit facility of $3.3 billion

* Marathon Oil Corp - expect to exit year with oil and boe production 20 to 25 percent higher than Q4 2016

* Marathon Oil Corp says has now hedged an average 51,000 barrels a day (BPD) in 2017

* Q1 revenue view $1.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

