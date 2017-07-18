FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Marathon Patent Group on July 17 entered into separate exchange agreements
July 18, 2017 / 9:59 PM / 34 minutes ago

BRIEF-Marathon Patent Group on July 17 entered into separate exchange agreements

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Marathon Patent Group Inc:

* Marathon Patent Group Inc - on July 17, 2017 co entered into separate exchange agreements - sec filing

* Marathon Patent Group - holders agreed to exchange warrants to purchase 2.3 million shares of common stock for 2.4 million shares of common stock of company

* Marathon Patent Group Inc - holders waived and terminated rights to participate in or approve any future offering of securities by co Source text (bit.ly/2tnZPpN) Further company coverage:

