3 months ago
BRIEF-Marathon Patent Group says co, units entered agreement with DBD Credit Funding LLC
May 12, 2017 / 5:45 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Marathon Patent Group says co, units entered agreement with DBD Credit Funding LLC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Marathon Patent Group Inc

* Marathon patent group inc says on may 11, co and subsidiaries entered into an agreement with dbd credit funding, llc

* Marathon patent -under amended revenue sharing, securities purchase agreement, dbd will agree to modify its entitlement to certain future revenues of co

* Marathon patent -in addition, under payoff letter co agrees not to enter into any further dispositions of its patents until note obligations are paid in full

* Marathon patent group inc- as of april 30, 2017, outstanding balance of note obligations totals $15.8 million and interest accrues at $4,707.08 per day

* Marathon patent -in addition, under payoff letter co agrees not to use its current liquidity to make expenditures in excess of a specified amount Source text (bit.ly/2qdOe7W) Further company coverage:

