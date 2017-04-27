FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Marathon Petroleum Q1 earnings per share $0.06 including items
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2017 / 10:56 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Marathon Petroleum Q1 earnings per share $0.06 including items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp:

* Marathon Petroleum Corp reports first-quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.06 including items

* Marathon Petroleum Corp says a special committee of board and its independent advisor expect to complete ongoing review of speedway by mid-2017

* Marathon Petroleum Corp says refining & marketing segment loss from operations was $70 million in Q1 of 2017, compared with a loss of $86 million in same quarter of 2016

* Marathon Petroleum Corp says speedway segment income from operations was $135 million in Q1 of 2017, compared with $167 million in Q1 of 2016.

* Marathon Petroleum -midstream segment income from operations, which includes MPLX as well as other related operations, was $309 million in Q1 , compared with $189 million

* Qtrly total revenues and other income $16.39 billion versus $12.83 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05, revenue view $15.43 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.