March 15 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp

* Marathon Petroleum Corp says CEO Gary Heminger's total 2016 compensation was $16.6 million versus $18.6 million in 2015 - SEC filing

* Marathon Petroleum Corp - CFO Timothy Griffith total 2016 compensation was $3.21 million versus $3.08 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2m1C9UE) Further company coverage: