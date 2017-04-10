BRIEF-Marcato urges Rent-A-Center's board to immediately explore sale of entire co

April 10 (Reuters) - Marcato Capital Management LP:

* Marcato sends letter to Rent-A-Center board of directors

* Marcato Capital Management LP - urges Rent-A-Center Inc's board to immediately explore sale of entire company

* Marcato Capital-plans to vote for engaged capital's director nominees at upcoming Rent-A-Center annual meeting

* Marcato Capital - discussions with Rent-A-Center CEO Speese have "made clear to us that he does not intend or desire to be ceo for long term"

* Marcato Capital Management LP - beneficially owns 4.9 percent of outstanding common shares of Rent-A-Center

* Marcato Capital -urge Rent-A-Center board to "immediately commence a process to review all strategic alternatives including a sale of entire company"