June 27Marche Corp

* Says it signs an agreement of a business and capital alliance with Chimney Co Ltd, on June 27, to improve corporate value and shareholders' benefit of the two companies

* Says Chimney will acquire 11.2 percent stake in Marche

* Says Chimney will increase voting power in the company to 11.8 percent from 0 percent and will become top shareholder of the company, and current top shareholder of the company will cut voting power to 0 percent from 11.2 percent, effective June 30

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/as1uFT ; qgoo.gl/fTDejV

