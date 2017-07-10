BRIEF-Myokardia files for offering of up to 9.2 shares of common stock by selling stockholders
* Myokardia Inc files for offering of up to 9.2 shares of common stock by the selling stockholders - sec filing
July 10 Marchex Inc
* Marchex - On July 7, board of directors approved reduction in size of board from five to four directors - SEC filing
* Graphic Packaging completes acquisition of Carton Craft Corporation