BRIEF-Marcus & Millichap reports Q1 revenue $153.2 million

May 9 (Reuters) - Marcus & Millichap Inc

* Marcus & Millichap, Inc. reports results for first quarter 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.31

* Q1 revenue $153.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $150.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Marcus & Millichap Inc- Q2 2017 year-over-year comparisons will be challenging in light of solid performance in Q2 of 2016

* Marcus & Millichap Inc- Expense leveraging is not expected until late 2017-2018