FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Marcus & Millichap reports Q1 revenue $153.2 million
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2017 / 9:06 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Marcus & Millichap reports Q1 revenue $153.2 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Marcus & Millichap Inc

* Marcus & Millichap, Inc. reports results for first quarter 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.31

* Q1 revenue $153.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $150.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Marcus & Millichap Inc- Q2 2017 year-over-year comparisons will be challenging in light of solid performance in Q2 of 2016

* Marcus & Millichap Inc- Expense leveraging is not expected until late 2017-2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.