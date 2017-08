March 21 (Reuters) - Marfin Investment Group Holdings Sa :

* sells its total participation in Sunce Konce, 49.99 percent at transaction consideration amounting to 43.0 million euros ($46.44 million)

* Says the completion of the transaction will take place until June 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9260 euros)