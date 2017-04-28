BRIEF-Marfin investment Group results after taxes amounted to a loss of 85 million euros

April 28 (Reuters) - Marfin Investment Group Holdings SA :

* Consolidated revenues amounted to 1.10 billion euros ($1.20 billion)in 2016, a 3 percent decline versus 2015

* EBITDA from business operations reached 172 million euros versus 162 million euros in 2015 (6 percent y-o-y increase)

* Consolidated results after taxes amounted to a loss of 85 million euros, compared to a relevant bottom-line loss of 113 mln euros in 2015

Source text: bit.ly/2ptUYjV

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9170 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)