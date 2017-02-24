BRIEF-Kongsberg Automotive Q4 adjusted EBIT down 37.7 pct
* Revenues were 249.8 million euros ($264.41 million) in Q4, 1.5 million euros (0.6%) above Q4 last year
OSLO, Feb 24 (Reuters) -
* Fish farmer Marine Harvest completes the purchase of farming assets on the East Coast of Canada
* The Court of Queen's Bench of New Brunswick has approved Marine Harvest as the purchaser of the assets owned by the Gray Aqua Group of Companies
* Acquisition price on a cash and debt free basis is C$15 million, announced on Dec 19 2016
Feb 28 Linas AB: * Says its chairman Ramunas Lenciauskas resigned on Feb. 27 Source text: http://bit.ly/2lQVcgT Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 80 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016