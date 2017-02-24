OSLO, Feb 24 (Reuters) -

* Fish farmer Marine Harvest completes the purchase of farming assets on the East Coast of Canada

* The Court of Queen's Bench of New Brunswick has approved Marine Harvest as the purchaser of the assets owned by the Gray Aqua Group of Companies

* Acquisition price on a cash and debt free basis is C$15 million, announced on Dec 19 2016

