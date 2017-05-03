May 3 Marine Harvest Asa:
* Says it is exercising a right to redeem a EUR 375 million,
five year convertible bond issued in 2014 and maturing on 6 May
2019 (ISIN NO 001 0710395) at par value plus accrued interest
* Says has notified the trustee for the convertible bond,
Nordic Trustee ASA, that clause 10.2 in the loan agreement has
been fulfilled as the Marine Harvest share price for at least
twenty days out of a period of thirty consecutive trading days
has exceeded 130 per cent of the current conversion price of the
bonds
* Says the loan agreement provides the bondholders the
period up to and including 11 May 2017 to convert their bonds
into shares
* The remaining outstanding loan amount is EUR 353.9 million
and the current conversion price is EUR 9.3458 per share.
* Says if bondholders decide to convert all remaining bonds
into shares, Marine Harvest will issue about 37.9 million new
shares. Bonds that are not converted into shares will be
redeemed at par value plus accrued interest on 6 June 2017
(Reporting By Joachim Dagenborg)