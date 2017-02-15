FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Marine Harvest sees downside risk to lowered global 2017 supply forecast
February 15, 2017 / 7:48 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Marine Harvest sees downside risk to lowered global 2017 supply forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest Asa

* CFO Ivan Vindheim says the main risk to global 2017 salmon supply outlook is still on the downside of the company's forecast range, despite a downward revision of its view on Wednesday

* Marine Harvest now expects the industry's global output in 2017 to change by a factor of minus 1 to plus 4 percent, below its previously estimated range of 0-6 percent

* Marine Harvest maintained the company's own output growth forecast in Wednesday's Q4 earnings report Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)

