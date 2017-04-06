FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Marinus Pharma signs supply agreement with Cydex Pharma
April 6, 2017 / 9:09 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Marinus Pharma signs supply agreement with Cydex Pharma

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Cydex Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc - on march 31, 2017, entered into a license agreement and a supply agreement with Cydex Pharmaceuticals Inc - sec filing

* Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc-under terms of supply agreement, co required to purchase all of requirements for Captisol with respect to Ganaxolone from Cydex

* Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc- Cydex granted co exclusive license to use Cydex Captisol drug formulation system, related intellectual property

* Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc-under terms of supply agreement, Cydex is required to supply co with Captisol for such purposes, subject to certain limitations

* Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc-as consideration for license,co paid upfront fee, required to make additional payments on achievement of specified milestones

* Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc- will be required to pay royalties to Cydex on sales of Ganaxolone in low-to-mid single digits based on levels of annual net sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

