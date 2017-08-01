FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 hours ago
BRIEF-Marinus Pharmaceuticals posts quarterly loss of $0.21 per share
#BankBust
#TrumpBump
#NorthKorea
#Russia
#Venezuela
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Democrats offer tax reform help - with conditions
Politics
Democrats offer tax reform help - with conditions
Iran Revolutionary Guards find new route to arm Yemen rebels
World
Iran Revolutionary Guards find new route to arm Yemen rebels
U.S. senators to introduce bill to secure 'internet of things'
Reuters Focus
U.S. senators to introduce bill to secure 'internet of things'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2017 / 12:00 PM / 3 hours ago

BRIEF-Marinus Pharmaceuticals posts quarterly loss of $0.21 per share

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Provides business update and reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* On-track to initiate two additional Phase 2 trials later this year

* Expect to announce top-line data from Phase 2 trial evaluating children with CDKL5 disorder this quarter

* Believes cash, cash equivalents, investments, as of June 30, are adequate to fund operations into Q4 of 2018

* At June 30, 2017, company had cash, cash equivalents and investment balances of $20.3 million

* Qtrly net loss per share of common stock-basic and diluted $0.21

* Data from studies in rare pediatric epilepsies and severe postpartum depression expected in H2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.