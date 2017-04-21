FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Market Tech, Labtech reaches agreement on cash offer for Market Tech
#Financials
April 21, 2017 / 8:43 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Market Tech, Labtech reaches agreement on cash offer for Market Tech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Market Tech Holdings Ltd:

* Directforce trading - statement re possible offer

* Co and Labtech Investments have reached agreement on terms of recommended cash offer for Market Tech by Labtech

* Under terms, Labtech to acquire entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of co not already owned by Labtech

* Under terms of offer, Market Tech shareholders will receive 188 pence in cash for each Market Tech share

* Offer values entire issued, to be issued, share capital of Market Tech on fully-diluted basis at about 892.5 million pounds ($1.14 billion)

* Independent Market Tech directors intend unanimously to recommend that market tech shareholders accept offer

* Labtech received non-binding letters of intent from LOIM group for accounts managed by LOIM entities to accept offer

* Labtech intends to finance offer exclusively by means of its existing financial resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7814 pounds)

