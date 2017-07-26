FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
BRIEF-Marketaxess Holdings Q2 earnings per share $1.00
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
In Ohio, a struggle for the soul of the Democratic Party is playing out
Politics
In Ohio, a struggle for the soul of the Democratic Party is playing out
Republican lawmakers rally around Sessions
Politics
Republican lawmakers rally around Sessions
Moscow warns over new U.S. sanctions
Russia
Moscow warns over new U.S. sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2017 / 10:46 AM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Marketaxess Holdings Q2 earnings per share $1.00

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Marketaxess Holdings Inc

* Marketaxess reports second quarter 2017 revenues of $97.3 million, pre-tax income of $49.6 million and diluted EPS of $1.00

* Q2 earnings per share $1.00

* Q2 revenue rose 0.7 percent to $97.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Marketaxess Holdings Inc says company reconfirms its full year 2017 guidance range for total expenses of $192.0 million to $208.0 million

* Marketaxess Holdings Inc says Q2 commission revenue for Q2 of 2017 increased 0.9% to $87.0 million, compared to $86.2 million for Q2 of 2016

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.06, revenue view $408.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Marketaxess Holdings Inc qtrly trading volume of $361.5 billion, up 6.9% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.