BRIEF-Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust announces agreement to sell its interest in Villarboit investments for $70 mln
July 5 Marketaxess Holdings Inc:
* Marketaxess Holdings - monthly trading volume for June of $127.2 billion, consisting of $71.5 billion in U.S. High-Grade volume, $50.5 billion in other credit volume
* Marketaxess Holdings - preliminary total variable transaction fees per million of $195 for quarter ended June 30 versus $197 for quarter ended march 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Impax announces FDA approval and launch of additional strengths of generic Focalin XR® (dexmethylphenidate hydrochloride) extended-release capsules CII