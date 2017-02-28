BRIEF-Facebook says beginning test of new advanced measurement tools focused on reach, attribution
* Beginning a test of new advanced measurement tools focused on reach and attribution
Feb 28 Marketing Group Plc:
* Q4 turnover 7.2 million euros ($7.63 million)
* Q4 EBITDA 1.2 million euros
* Board of directors have not to proposed a dividend for FY 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9438 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Beginning a test of new advanced measurement tools focused on reach and attribution
PARIS, March 7 French media giant Vivendi said on Tuesday it would cut the number of its supervisory board members from 14 to 12, effectively increasing the grip of chairman Vincent Bollore on the group.
* Signs agreement for delivery of Digital Signage with LED giant screens for a customer in outdoor advertising