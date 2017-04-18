FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Marlborough Wine Estates Group updates on wine supply agreement between unit and Great Esprit
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
April 18, 2017 / 8:57 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Marlborough Wine Estates Group updates on wine supply agreement between unit and Great Esprit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Marlborough Wine Estates Group Ltd -

* Advised it is unlikely Great Esprit will be able to meet minimum annual commitment to purchase bottled wine for FY ended June 30, 2017

* Advised it is unlikely Great Esprit will be able to meet its minimum annual commitment to purchase bottled wine for year ended june under agreement

* Commitment was for $3 million of bottled wine and mwe was advised that expected performance against this commitment is likely to be $1.3 million

* Inability to meet annual commitment will adversely affect co's operating milestone target of international bottled wine sales revenue by more than 10% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.