5 months ago
BRIEF-Marlin Bidco says surprised by Shawbrook's rejection of 330p/shr bid
#Financials
March 7, 2017 / 9:14 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Marlin Bidco says surprised by Shawbrook's rejection of 330p/shr bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Marlin Bidco Limited:

* Proposed cash offer for Shawbrook Group Plc

* Notes announcement by Shawbrook rejecting its proposed cash offer at 330 pence per Shawbrook share

* Believe Shawbrook will benefit from being returned to private ownership

* Is surprised by Shawbrook's decision, given that in marlin bidco board's view proposed offer represents an attractive premium for shareholders

* Considering its position and there can be no certainty that any transaction will proceed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

