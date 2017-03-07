BRIEF-Marlin Bidco says surprised by Shawbrook's rejection of 330p/shr bid

March 7 (Reuters) - Marlin Bidco Limited:

* Proposed cash offer for Shawbrook Group Plc

* Notes announcement by Shawbrook rejecting its proposed cash offer at 330 pence per Shawbrook share

* Believe Shawbrook will benefit from being returned to private ownership

* Is surprised by Shawbrook's decision, given that in marlin bidco board's view proposed offer represents an attractive premium for shareholders

* Considering its position and there can be no certainty that any transaction will proceed