* Marlin Business Services Corp board of directors authorizes $10 million stock repurchase program

* Marlin Business Services Corp - stock repurchase will be funded using company's working capital

* Marlin Business Services-stock repurchase program of up to $10 million of common stock, replacing stock repurchase program announced in July 2014