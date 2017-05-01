FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Marlin Gold reports Q4 earnings per share $0.02
May 1, 2017 / 12:57 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Marlin Gold reports Q4 earnings per share $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Marlin Gold Mining Ltd-

* Marlin Gold reports $11.6 million ($0.07 per share) of adjusted ebitda for fourth quarter and files full-year 2016 audited financial results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02

* Marlin Gold Mining Ltd - expects to produce between 50,000 and 55,000 ounces of gold at la trinidad in 2017

* Marlin Gold Mining Ltd qtrly revenue $18.9 million versus $2.5 million

* Marlin Gold Mining Ltd qtrly gold ounces produced 19,164 troy ounces versus 1,589 troy ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

